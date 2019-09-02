ASBURY, Iowa — A former Asbury man who led police on a high-speed chase that ended with him jumping off Julien Dubuque Bridge recently was sentenced to two years of probation.
Carl F. Klaeska III, 48, now of Florida, previously pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to eluding, operating while intoxicated and second-degree harassment. As part of a plea deal, a second charge of second-degree harassment and a charge of violation of a no-contact order were dismissed.
According to court documents, authorities attempted to locate Klaeska on May 11 because his family reported he made threats of harm to himself and others. Law enforcement located Klaeska driving by his Asbury home and began a pursuit. Klaeska fled east on Dodge Street, at times drove the wrong way against traffic and reached speeds of up to 95 mph in the 45-mph zone.
Klaeska stopped on the bridge and jumped into the Mississippi River. He was rescued by Dubuque firefighters.
Court documents stated that the prosecution and defense jointly recommended a two-year sentence on the first count and a one-year sentence on both the second and third counts. However, they recommended that all of that time be suspended and that Klaeska be sentenced to two years of probation on all three counts. That probation should be served in Florida if possible, state court documents, which note that he “still needs significant mental health treatment.”
The judge concurred with those recommendations when issuing the sentence.