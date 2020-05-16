The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Matthew D. Klatt, 22, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was arrested at 3:22 p.m. Friday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-degree theft.
- Deandre R. Shumake, 31, of 2842 Burlington St., was arrested at 10:36 p.m. Thursday on charges of domestic assault with injury and child endangerment. Court documents state that he assaulted his girlfriend, Tajhie P. Green, 29, at their residence with a child present.
- Erica A. Wieseler, 39, of 1135 Walnut St., reported the theft of a cellphone valued at $800 from that address at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.