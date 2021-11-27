Court proceedings have been put on pause for an Asbury man accused of being involved in unrelated flare gun and arson cases as he receives treatment for brain health issues.
Royal W.K. Broman, 27, of Asbury, Iowa, was recently found to be incompetent to stand trial in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County following a competency evaluation.
Broman’s attorney previously filed a motion stating that she believes Broman “is unable to assist in his own defense due to his brain health issues,” which include schizoaffective disorder, anxiety disorder and panic disorder.
An order written by Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley states that court proceedings in Broman’s pending cases are stayed as he goes through “necessary treatment to restore him to a state of competency” at a psychiatric clinic.
Broman faces charges of one count each of first-degree arson, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, willful injury, second-degree criminal mischief and going armed with intent; two counts each of second-degree arson and assault with intent to inflict serious injury; three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon; and four counts of reckless use of fire or explosives in relation to a flare gun repeatedly being shot on June 9 in Dubuque.
Court documents state that police received the first report of a flare gun being shot shortly after 8 a.m. in the area of Locust and West 10th streets. Police found a vehicle owned by Eric Seeman, of Dubuque, “with both rear windows shot out by a flare,” documents state. The damage was estimated at about $690.
Nearby was a vehicle owned by Katelyn Hester, of Dubuque, that had its driver’s-side window shot out and “the passenger compartment of the vehicle was on fire.” The damage to that vehicle was estimated at about $7,500.
Officers then responded to 302½ Locust St., Apt. A, where Dean Beresford, of Rancho Palos, Calif., reported that he was inside when a flare was shot through a window, which started the carpet on fire.
Officers also responded to the 900 block of Locust Street, where Molly Carpenter, of Peosta, Iowa, reported that people in a sport utility vehicle fired a flare gun at her.
“The flare traveled through Carpenter’s hair, causing no injury,” documents state.
But John English, of Shawnee, Kan., suffered a “large contusion” when he was struck in the thigh with a flare in the 400 block of Bluff Street.
Police used traffic camera footage to track the vehicle involved, and Broman, Chandler A. Bourgeous, 21, of Apple River, Ill., and Annalise M. Flogel, 16, of Asbury, were arrested.
Bourgeous pleaded guilty to 10 related charges for his involvement, and his sentencing is set for Dec. 6.
Flogel initially was charged in adult court, but her case subsequently was waived to juvenile court.
Broman also faces a second-degree arson charge related to an incident in Asbury on May 26. Court documents state that Broman was seen leaving his residence with “a large amount of smoke visibly coming from the lower residence.”
Documents state that Broman drove away from the residence without notifying anyone about the blaze.