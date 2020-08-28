Hillcrest Family Services’ recently appointed president and CEO seeks to apply analytical technology to a tradition of care stretching back more than 120 years.
“I’m excited,” said Michael Fidgeon, 54. “I’m learning that when you have an organization that has been around since 1896, there is a lot to know, and when you have as many people in a community that care about the organization, there’s a lot of people to know.”
Fidgeon was named to the permanent position in July. Longtime Hillcrest President and CEO Gary Gansemer returned to lead the organization on a part-time basis and in an interim capacity in September, following Julie Heiderscheit’s departure from the role. Francie Tuescher then took over the role on an interim basis.
“We are really lucky to have found him,” said Ali Fuller, chairwoman of Hillcrest’s Board of Trustees. “We did a national search, and he quickly rose to the top of that process.”
Fidgeon arrived in Dubuque from Virginia. The East Coast native and Duke University graduate served as an executive with Heudia Health, a technology-driven health care company. Fidgeon’s wife, Stephanie, is moving to Dubuque later this summer.
Fuller said Fidgeon aims to use technology to enable Hillcrest to work more efficiently — both in the short and long term.
“He really understands the value in taking a data-driven approach and using data when strategic planning,” Fuller said. “Ultimately, that is going to help the organization and the work that the organization is doing.”
Founded in 1896 by Dr. Nancy Hill, Hillcrest offers services including adolescent residential treatment, adoption, homelessness prevention, wellness and brain health community services and counseling.
“I researched Hillcrest, and I was intrigued by their history going back to the late 1800s,” Fidgeon said. “This community really values solutions for people who were otherwise marginalized, and I’ve been doing that work. I’ve been in this field for 25 years.”
Fuller said Fidgeon has spent his early weeks at Hillcrest “learning what is working and what isn’t.”
“He is coming in as someone fresh and saying, ‘Where do I see opportunities to take action immediately?’ but also he is looking at what we want to do to be moving forward,” Fuller said.
Fidgeon said he eventually hopes to incorporate greater use of analytical data into the delivery of Hillcrest’s services.
“When we have the data, we can do a lot of different things,” he said. “We can impact policy, which oftentimes can lead to a reallocation of dollars.”
He said increased use of analytical data could help devise cost-effective approaches to local health challenges, such as the incidence of diabetes and depression among Dubuque’s Marshallese population.
“With proactive, earlier intervention, you are going to improve outcomes,” he said.
Earlier, more efficient intervention also could save money, Fidgeon said.
“We’re stewards of people’s money, whether it’s federal tax dollars or state tax dollars and the people who have donated money,” he said. “We have to be very efficient with our resources. We have to make sure the money goes to where it matters most.”