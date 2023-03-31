Dubuque Regional Airport officials are planning more than $30 million in improvements to construct a hangar and taxiway in the coming years to support operations at the busy facility.

About $5.5 million in improvements are expected to start this year. The airport recently issued an invitation for bids for those projects, which primarily will be funded through federal dollars and are anticipated to be completed this winter.

