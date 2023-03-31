Dubuque Regional Airport officials are planning more than $30 million in improvements to construct a hangar and taxiway in the coming years to support operations at the busy facility.
About $5.5 million in improvements are expected to start this year. The airport recently issued an invitation for bids for those projects, which primarily will be funded through federal dollars and are anticipated to be completed this winter.
Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh said the two projects are indicative of the airport’s growing operations and the need for continued improvements.
“It’s a good problem to have that we have seen that growth,” he said. “We are still the second--busiest airport in the state of Iowa.”
Airport Director Todd Dalsing said a $2.25 million project to construct a 12,000-square-foot hangar is driven by a lack of available hangar space, which private entities use to store aircraft.
“We are basically out of climate-controlled hangar space,” Dalsing said. “We don’t have any additional space to lease to existing tenants.”
The new hangar will hold 10 to 12 smaller single-engine aircraft or one large corporate aircraft, he said.
Dubuque Regional Airport currently has 16 hangars, with 84 aircraft based at the facility. Dalsing said he did not have information available on how the total number of aircraft based in Dubuque has changed over time. He noted that the airport has constructed four hangars over the past six years.
“Those are already full, so we know the demand is still there,” Dalsing said.
The airport recorded 74,224 aircraft operations last year, down from 77,568 in 2021.
Funding for the hangar project will come from a $100 million pool of American Rescue Plan Act funds designated by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to improve the state’s commercial airports. The Dubuque airport has received $2.8 million from the fund. Construction on the new hangar should begin this summer.
Another project set to start later this year is a new taxiway. Taxiways are used by aircraft to travel to and from an airport runway. Dalsing said much of the pavement on the airport’s taxiway alpha — located on the western end of the airport — is failing or has failed, and the airport’s master plan calls for the taxiway to be replaced.
“It’s one of our older pavements on the airfield,” Dalsing said.
The project will be completed over the next five years and is anticipated to cost $30 million. The first phase of the project, which will begin this year, will see the new taxiway partially constructed at an estimated cost of $2.75 million to $3.25 million.
About 90% of the project’s total cost will be paid for by the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program. The remaining 10% will be covered by the city.
The new projects come as commercial air travel returns to Dubuque, with Avelo Airlines beginning its flights between Dubuque and Orlando International Airport earlier this month. Avelo operates Boeing 737 aircraft that can hold as many as 189 passengers.
The airline offers flights between the two cities on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and Avelo officials have said destination options from the Dubuque airport could expand in the future.
Cavanagh said Avelo’s debut at the airport signifies an expected increase in operations at the airport in the coming years, prompting the need for continued investment.
“There is a lot of action at the airport right now,” Cavanagh said. “We fully expect that it will continue be a fully operational airport for years to come.”
