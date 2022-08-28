MercyOne announced appointing Pamela Glennon as communications lead for the Eastern Iowa region. She will act as the primary media contact for the region, which includes facilities in Clinton, Dubuque, Dyersville and Elkader.
•
Mi-T-M Corp. announced hiring:
Samuel Freisinger and Kenneth Howell in the fabrication division.
Korbin Burnett and Alex Swift in the production division.
Makayla Hentges as a sales support representative.
The business also announced promoting Marc Tigges to shipping clerk and Dalton Zenner to production leadman.
•
Stacy Kansky joined DRA and Q Casino as chief commercial officer. She will be responsible for managing all aspects of Q Casino’s marketing, branding, advertising, sales and information technology.
•
Premier Bank announced promoting:
Sarah Metcalf to compliance officer.
Amy Pauley to senior loan processing specialist.
Kayla Harvey to branch manager.
•
Two by Two Character Development announced new members on its Board of Directors:
Amy Errthum, director of marketing at Clarke University.
Ryan Kilburg, IT project manager at A.Y. McDonald Mfg. Co.
Natalie Reittinger, marketing manager at TH Media.
Stephanie Vondal, teacher at Eisenhower Elementary School.
The nonprofit also announced re-electing members:
Wendy Knight, as president.
Matt Theisen, as past president.
Shane Burtzlaff, as vice-president.
Meggan Heacock, as treasurer.
Rick Fullmer, as secretary.
Ben Gander, Liza Johnson, Tasha Lippold, Amy Printz and Kristin Woodward-Vaassen as members of the board.
