CASCADE, Iowa — Neighbors, campers and Cascade’s city administrator urged Jones County officials to investigate possible avenues to curb what they view as a nuisance property off of Riverview Road in the county’s portion of Cascade.

At a recent meeting of the Jones County Board of Supervisors, John and Annette Rogers, who live on Riverview Road in rural Cascade, said a property owner has been making a nuisance by shooting off guns and exploding Tannerite on his property, disturbing the Rogers and those around them.

