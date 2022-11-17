CASCADE, Iowa — Neighbors, campers and Cascade’s city administrator urged Jones County officials to investigate possible avenues to curb what they view as a nuisance property off of Riverview Road in the county’s portion of Cascade.
At a recent meeting of the Jones County Board of Supervisors, John and Annette Rogers, who live on Riverview Road in rural Cascade, said a property owner has been making a nuisance by shooting off guns and exploding Tannerite on his property, disturbing the Rogers and those around them.
“It’s not only us. It’s every single person around us,” Annette Rogers said.
The property, owned by First Bluff LLC, was purchased for such a purpose, according to the Rogers and a deputy who has responded to the property.
Other speakers said the noise and metal left in a neighboring field might have had a negative impact on their cattle production. Those using the campgrounds also complained, saying it was not conducive to the atmosphere people wanted when trying to enjoy nature.
Jones County Sheriff Greg Graver said the property had been the cause of numerous phone calls in the past and that it was not uncommon on the weekend to get calls either from neighbors or campers.
Graver said the deputy who responded numerous times to the calls hadn’t always been able to hear shots when he arrived and wasn’t sure how to access the property. When the deputy did get to where the shooting was happening on one occasion, a group of people were shooting trap and said that with the winding path he had to take to get there, there was no way they would have known he was coming.
The call was closed by the deputy, according to Graver, because there is no current ordinance being violated. As someone who enjoys camping when on vacations, he sympathized with the campers.
However, the landowners had the right to enjoy their property, and the exploding of Tannerite was legal. While officials sympathized with the duo, a look at county ordinances or Iowa code showed there was nothing currently to enforce.
“From an enforcement perspective, I’m unclear on what mechanism we have to shut down someone that’s using their own property,” Jones County Attorney Kristofer Lyons said.
Cascade City Administrator Lisa Kotter said though the property is outside city officials’ jurisdiction, they have received complaints from people in the city about noises that could be heard in town. City officials also had come to the conclusion that there was nothing they could do as it stands to address the issue. She encouraged officials to use the means available to them to solve the issue.
“Sometimes we react to things because you just haven’t had to before,” she said. “At least make sure that you’ve gone through the process, that if there is something that the county attorney can bring before you to consider, an added something to the code, please, it’s really up to you to make that a priority.”
Supervisors said they would have the Planning and Zoning Commission look into the matter and see if there would be a new ordinance they could adopt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.