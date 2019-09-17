Dubuque City Council members on Monday night were offered a choice between two of their former colleagues to fill a vacancy on their panel.
But thanks to a tie vote, the seat remains unfilled.
Council Members Luis Del Toro, Jakes Rios and Brett Shaw voted in favor of Kate Larson reclaiming the Ward 3 seat from which she recently resigned. Meanwhile, Mayor Roy Buol and Council Members Ric Jones and David Resnick backed Larson’s predecessor, Joyce Connors.
With the existing vacancy leaving just six available votes, the tie meant that neither candidate received the majority backing necessary for an appointment — and that the Ward 3 seat remains empty.
“The real losers of this are the residents of Ward 3,” Del Toro said after the meeting. “They will now have no representation for the next three meetings because of a political maneuver.”
Larson announced in August that she soon would move from the city and give up her council seat. Days later, she accelerated her resignation timeline in order to allow her seat — with the final two years of her term — to be on the Nov. 5 ballot. Three candidates are vying for that position.
She said she did so with the belief that the remaining council members then would reappoint her to represent Ward 3 until the election. After that, she would join her husband in Illinois, where work took him, prompting her resignation.
But her predecessor also publicly declared her interest in serving on a temporary basis. Connors held the seat for 16 years before declining to run for re-election.
The pair were the only two to formally apply for the position.
Larson said Monday night that, when she took her seat in the crowd before the council meeting, she expected the tie vote. But that wasn’t always the case.
“I knew it was an option and expected this to happen,” she said after the meeting. “I did not know it was an option when I first took the bait. My friends on the council led me to believe this wouldn’t be the result. I, however, naively trusted them.”
Connors said her decision to apply for the temporary role came after talking to Larson in the wake of her resignation announcement. Connors said she was worried a tie vote might result, which was not what she wanted.
“Unfortunately, in some people’s eyes, that makes me look like the spoiler,” Connors said. “That was not my intention at all. It came from a real place of trying to be of assistance, both to (Larson) and to the council. If we could both go back and have the same conversations, they might have gone a little bit differently.”
Shaw, who represents Ward 1, said Connors’ intentions were one reason he supported Larson.
“When I think through what was stated, what Ms. Connors stated effectively is she was looking to do a favor for Mrs. Larson,” he said. “Mrs. Larson clearly is not looking for one. She has made the necessary arrangements to serve out this term through the end of the year. She was elected by the citizens of Ward 3. I see that as the most appropriate choice.”
Del Toro, of Ward 2, also pointed to the fact that Larson was elected to serve a full term.
“She could easily step right back in and continue to fulfill her obligation to the Third Ward, which did duly elect her,” he said.
Resnick, an at-large council member, said before voting that he would not support Larson because of stances she has taken in closed sessions. Council members last month and in preceding weeks held multiple lengthy closed sessions to discuss professional evaluations of staff, though little about those sessions has been disclosed. The council appoints only three staff members: the city manager, city clerk and city attorney.
“I have tried to stay within bounds even though we have all this swirling information going out that shouldn’t have gotten out,” Resnick said Monday night. “But it’s been talked about quite a bit. There were statements made and a proposed course of action during closed session that I feel threaten the well-being of our city. The council was rushing to judgment, and there were going to be significant consequences.
“I don’t think we’re elected to make snap decisions with complicated, multi-faceted issues. We owe it to our citizens to make well-reasoned, informed choices. Because of those statements and that proposed course of action, I cannot support Kate Larson.”
He called Connors a “consensus candidate.”
“In my time working with her when she was on council, although we didn’t agree all the time, she didn’t take it personally,” he said. “You have to be determined to work together through all the ups and downs of personal interactions that happen on the council. We don’t have to be buddy-buddy up there. We have to be determined to do what’s best for Dubuque citizens.”
At-large Council Member Jones said he voted for Connors because he would prefer “an interim council member who is going to live in Dubuque in the future to live with the consequences of any actions that the council might find itself in between now and the election.”
Shaw took issue with that.
“As far as any decisions that might be reached between now and Nov. 5, we may only serve four years,” he said. “That tells me that at the end of my term, I can’t take any type of decision or course of action that anyone might consider to be radical or a major shift or a major change because I’m not going to be around to deal with this.”
Buol cited Connors’ many years of dedicated service on the council as his reason for his vote.
Rios, who represents Ward 4, did not publicly offer a reason for his vote.