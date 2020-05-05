Security cameras will be installed this year on the exterior of Lafayette County Jail and Courthouse in Darlington.
Their installation was approved by the county’s Building and Insurance, and Law Enforcement committees.
Sheriff Reg Gill said officials have not sought a contractor to do the work yet.
“The estimated cost is about $4,900 for maybe up to five cameras,” he said. “A big part of it is the cost of running wiring in an older structure like our courthouse down to our dispatch center.”
Gill said officials hope to have the project complete as soon as possible and that it should get done in the next few months.