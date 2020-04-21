University of Wisconsin-Platteville will host a free “Corona Cruise” in Platteville to promote businesses and improve the community’s social and emotional health.
The event will occur from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, across the city, according to a press release.
Residents are encouraged to cruise the streets, honk and wave at friends and neighbors and pick up dinner at area businesses. They also can remain at home, step outside and wave or hold up signs and order delivery from local restaurants.
The cruise was organized by four students enrolled in a health promotion course taught by Lisa Emendorfer, a UW-P lecturer and coordinator of the event. They are Bo Babich, Joe Biagi, Cody Faust and Jacob Horan.