EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque City Council members on Monday voted unanimously to terminate the contract of City Manager Loras Herrig.

The action, which came after a nearly 45-minute closed session at the council’s regular meeting, was taken “for just cause, under absenteeism and insubordination,” as stated by Council Member Jean Robey, who made the motion to terminate Herrig’s contract.

Recommended for you