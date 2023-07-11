EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque City Council members on Monday voted unanimously to terminate the contract of City Manager Loras Herrig.
The action, which came after a nearly 45-minute closed session at the council’s regular meeting, was taken “for just cause, under absenteeism and insubordination,” as stated by Council Member Jean Robey, who made the motion to terminate Herrig’s contract.
Herrig himself was not present at the meeting, and could not be reached for comment afterward.
Recommended for you
“He is no longer employed with the City of East Dubuque, effective immediately,” said Mayor John Digman after the meeting.
City Attorney Susan Hess said city officials could not comment on why the decision was made to terminate Herrig’s contract.
“That’s a personnel matter that was discussed in closed session,” she said.
Digman offered measured praise to Herrig, who assumed the city manager post in 2018, but also said the city needed a change in leadership to continue to move forward.
“Loras did a lot of good things while he was here,” he said. “There were needs with our infrastructure. Things were falling apart left and right, and they’ve done a lot of great things, but we need to keep moving forward, and we can’t do that under his leadership.”
Prior to his employment in East Dubuque, Herrig served as city administrator of Bellevue, Iowa, for two decades, citing health issues upon his resignation in May 2018. He became East Dubuque’s interim city manager in December of that year, after council members voted to fire former City Manager Geoff Barklow in the wake of accusations against him and the city’s then-assistant police chief of unwanted sexual advances.
Herrig was hired to permanently serve as East Dubuque city manager in June 2019. He worked without a contract until April 2022, when the council approved a three-year contract for him after Herrig faced repeated calls for his resignation from citizens and current and former elected officials.
In November, Herrig announced plans to retire on June 30, citing personal attacks and a growing political movement focused on firing him. However, in March, he announced his intention to remain in the role, stating that citizens, co-workers and community leaders had asked him to reconsider and that he wanted to “fulfill (his) obligation” to the city.
Earlier in Monday’s meeting, the council members had been set to consider a new contract for Herrig, a matter that they tabled because Herrig was not present at the meeting.
Herrig’s previous contract ran through April 17, 2025, at $70,000 per year, while the new contract would have run for six months. The new contract also would have shifted Herrig from an annual salary to an hourly pay grade of $45 an hour, with a work schedule of three eight-hour days per week, and would have required him to produce a medical excuse if missing two consecutive work days, or it would have been considered an unexcused absence. After three unexcused absences in a row, his employment would have been terminated.
Shortly after tabling the discussion on a new contract for Herrig, council members entered a closed executive session to discuss “personnel matters.” After the session, they voted, 6-0, to terminate Herrig’s current contract.
The contract that council members terminated Monday states that if the council terminates the city manager’s employment prior to the contract’s expiration and the city manager is still “willing and able to perform his duties,” the city manager will receive a lump-sum cash payment equal to one month’s salary. However, if the city manager is terminated “for just cause,” as per the motion made by Robey, the city is not required to pay the severance sum.
Digman said city officials will begin the search process for a new city manager immediately. He added that he will encourage the use of a search firm during the process, something he said was not done during Herrig’s hiring, when Digman was serving on the council.
In seeking a new city manager, Digman said he will look for “somebody that’s going to be here,” as well as a leader to help the city grow.
“There’s been a lot of good things that have gone on the last 4½ years, but I think what’s going on right now is the result of 4½ years of no structure, no expectations and no accountability,” he said. “In order for us to move forward, that needs to be part of what we’re doing. That needs to be the basis of our business. It’s time to look forward and look for the right person that fits the mold.”