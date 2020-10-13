PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- An upcoming talk hosted by the Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums will delve into the ownership of slaves by Platteville’s founder, John H. Rountree, according to a press release.
The presentation, which will take place at 7 p.m., Oct. 22, via Zoom, will be led by historian James Hibbard.
Attendance is limited to 100 people.
This event is free, but advanced registration is required. Visit the Programs and Special Events section of the museums’ website at www.mining.jamison.museum or call 608-348-3301.