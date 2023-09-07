A tour of the USS LST-325 takes visitors from an entrance large enough to fit a tank, to the bunks where soldiers slept during World War II, to a meeting room where high-ranking officers ate their meals — and everything in between.

The last operating landing ship tank from World War II in the U.S. now is docked at the Port of Dubuque for tours. The ship is open to the public starting today through Tuesday, Sept. 12.

