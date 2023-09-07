A tour of the USS LST-325 takes visitors from an entrance large enough to fit a tank, to the bunks where soldiers slept during World War II, to a meeting room where high-ranking officers ate their meals — and everything in between.
The last operating landing ship tank from World War II in the U.S. now is docked at the Port of Dubuque for tours. The ship is open to the public starting today through Tuesday, Sept. 12.
USS LST-325 returns to Dubuque after its last local visit in 2018 drew 16,260 visitors.
The ship usually is docked in Evansville, Ind., but tours riverside locations across the country once a year. The ship was designed to carry equipment and soldiers and pull directly up to a beach to unload.
During a tour of the boat Wednesday ahead of its opening to the public, the ship’s captain, Bob Kubota, described it as a shoebox that can hold 20 Sherman tanks with a ship built around it.
When visitors to the USS LST-325 enter the boat, they are greeted by a sprawling space that once held hundreds of soldiers and massive equipment.
Now, the space is filled with mannequins dressed and posed to reflect jobs on the ship during World War II and equipment used during the time. A red painted square on the left side of the ceiling highlights a bullet hole from enemy fire in WWII. The Greek flag also is painted on the wall, a remnant of the 30 years the ship was owned by the Greek military.
Visitors who tour the ship also can see where soldiers slept in canvas bunks stacked three or four high. They also can hear a simulation of the sound of one of the 40 mm guns stationed on the top of the ship being fired.
Tour guide Zachary Shaw said that seeing the ship in real life — as opposed to reading about it in a history book — is an important experience because visitors can see and feel what it was like in to live on the ship.
USS LST-325 was built in 1942 and launched in 1943, Shaw said. During WWII, it briefly was used during the North African campaign before seeing action in Sicily and Salerno in Italy. The LST-325 eventually was sent to Normandy for the D-Day invasion.
“At Normandy, she was a multipurpose medical ship and she would carry 20 Sherman tanks, 20 to 30 trucks, and about 300 soldiers plus extra medics,” Shaw said.
When the ship hit the beach at Normandy, supplies were sent out and wounded soldiers were brought on board to be sent back to England, Shaw said.
“Without ships like this reinforcing that invasion, it’s not going to go well,” Shaw said.
After WWII, the ship was not used until 1954, when it carried construction equipment to help build the bases for the Distant Early Warning Line, which were radar stations stretching from Alaska to Greenland intended to detect enemy bombers flying over the North Pole during the Cold War.
After that, it was sold to Greece and remained there until 1999, Shaw said. A crew of U.S. veterans who served on LSTs went to Greece in the 1990s to restore the ship and bring it back to the U.S., where it has been since 2000.
“There was a group of LST sailors, and they were looking around, and they said, ‘How come we’ve got monuments, we’ve got carriers, battleships, destroyers, cruisers, submarines, liberty ships, all of this, but no LST?’” Kubota said.
Kubota said the veterans paid their own way to volunteer restoring the ship.
“They paid a per diem to buy food so they could work for nothing to volunteer in the hot Greece sun on an old greasy, dirty ship that nobody thought was going to make it back,” Kubota said. “But they made it back and it’s been continuous improvement ever since.”
The ship is meant to go right up to the beach, where it can unload whatever it is carrying, so it was designed with a flat bottom. Shaw said for that reason, it is also the only kind of WWII ship that can get up inland rivers.
“For people like us who live in the Midwest, this is probably the only time we’re going to see something like this,” Shaw said.
Public tours of the ship during its Dubuque stop are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today to Tuesday, Sept. 12. Tickets can be purchased at the ship for $15 per person for adults, $7.50 for kids age 6 to 17 and free for kids 5 years old and under.
An opening ceremony for the boat will be held at 9 a.m. today at American Trust River’s Edge Plaza Gazebo.
Golf carts also will be available while the ship is in town to shuttle people on and off the ship if needed, said Julie Kronlage, vice president of sales for Travel Dubuque.
Kronlage said many people will be traveling from hours away to see the ship, and she anticipates similar turnout to the 2018 crowds.
“Not only is it great for the ship ... but it’s great impact for what it does to our community too,” Kronlage said.