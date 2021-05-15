Three women who are currently inmates at the Dubuque County Jail were charged this week for having methamphetamine in the jail.
Sherry A. Griffin, 44, and Marrita Dye, 38, were arrested at about 8:10 a.m. Thursday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging possession of contraband in a correctional institution. Zoe A. Smith, 20, was arrested on a warrant for the same charge at about 8:20 a.m. Friday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center.
Court documents state that jail staff was informed that a substance found in one block of the jail tested positive for methamphetamine on May 1. All inmates were then searched and had to provide a urine sample.
Smith also was constantly flushing her toilet that day, documents state, claiming it was plugged. However, jail staff found the toilet was working properly. Documents noted that inmates often try to flush contraband down toilets.
The urine samples of Griffin, Dye and Smith all tested positive for methamphetamine. The drug will typically show up in urine tests five days after a person has used, documents state, but all three woman have been at the jail for at least 30 days.