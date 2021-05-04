Police say a woman was airlifted to Iowa City this morning following a shooting in Dubuque.
Authorities responded at 2:59 a.m. today to 2900 Brunswick St. for a report of a woman who had been shot, according a press release from Lt. Ted McClimon.
The release states that officers found a 31-year-old woman in the rear of the residence who had a gunshot wound to her left shoulder. She was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and subsequently airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment of what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made and the investigation continues, according to the release.
The release states that no additional information will be released at this time.