Dubuque City Manager Mike Van Milligen on Tuesday once again asked to reshape a partnership with Dubuque County that funds the entities’ shared 911 dispatch center, claiming city residents are taxed twice.
An agreement between the two local governments has been unchanged for more than 20 years, according to County Emergency Management Director Tom Berger. In the agreement, the City of Dubuque pays for 67% of the 911 center annually and Dubuque County pays 33%.
But because City of Dubuque property owners pay both city and county taxes, they pay for the 911 center through both levies.
“It’s not fair to the people living in the city,” said County Supervisor Harley Pothoff, who supported Van Milligen’s reasoning and request for the agreement to be changed.
Van Milligen said at a Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday that while the agreement includes a 67%-33% split, the dual taxation of city residents means their tax dollars currently fund 86% of the 911 center. According to his figures, that came to $1,322,970 in fiscal year 2019, the year he used for his analysis. In the same year, county tax dollars from outside the city totaled $222,653 for 911.
“What we’re hoping happens is that the operation of the emergency 911 system would move over to the county,” he said, proposing it then be overseen by the Dubuque County 911 Public Safety Committee — made up of about 20 emergency services agencies including both the Dubuque County Sheriff’s and Dubuque Police departments.
Van Milligen has sent requests for the 911 funding change regularly in recent years, without as full a discussion as was had on Tuesday.
But County Supervisor Ann McDonough, who had discussed the matter before with previous groups of county supervisors, said the funding-to-service accounting likely was not as black-and-white as was being presented. She asked for the city’s and county’s respective share of 911 services.
Sheriff Joe Kennedy said the share of services had shifted from the city to the rest of the county some, but not much, since most population growth had been outside of the Dubuque city limits since the agreement was last updated in 2001.
“The city is still the primary user of the communication services. Like 83% of the calls are city-related calls,” he said.
McDonough acknowledged that the agreement was unbalanced and not to Dubuque residents’ favor. But she said that for the county to take 911 over would require several more staff on the county payroll who currently are employed by the city, more work for county support staff such as information technology employees and as much as a 30-cent increase per $1,000 of taxable value to the county’s property tax levy, at a time when — largely because of tax cuts and law changes from the Legislature — county property tax levies were stretched to the point where they might have to be increased.
County supervisors recently have discussed a proposed maximum spending level that would require a countywide property tax levy increase of 20 cents per $1,000 of taxable value.
“It is a very bad agreement to the City of Dubuque,” she said. “But the city has no pressure on its levy rate.”
McDonough said the talk of percentages also made the amount paid annually sound larger than it was.
“We’re talking about (around) $250,000,” she said, of the county taxes that Dubuque residents paid on top of their city taxes toward 911. “It’s a budgetable number for the City of Dubuque. It’s not like we’re talking about twice as much in property taxes.”
McDonough added that Dubuque County took on the debt needed to pay for new 911 towers in 2017 without asking the City of Dubuque to partner on the work, despite the majority of the benefit going to city residents.
County Supervisor Wayne Kenniker proposed paying the county’s share of 911 funding from taxes collected only from property owners outside of the city of Dubuque, as a way to eliminate the overlap but not have to revamp the agreement.
Otherwise, Kenniker was more in line with McDonough in not wanting to break a system that had supplied solid 911 service for 40 years, just to fix a perceived fairness issue.
“We have other partnerships where this balance probably tilts the other way,” Kenniker said.
County supervisors made no decision Tuesday but agreed to continue the conversation with more information in the future.
