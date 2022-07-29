PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A new domestic violence shelter in Platteville is one step closer to construction after council members this week gave initial approval to a proposed location on Eastside Road.
Platteville Common Council members unanimously approved the general development plan for the project following a public hearing Tuesday evening.
“This is a very positive step,” said Family Advocates Executive Director Darlene Masters. “We’re looking forward to working with the city and negotiating what we can and moving forward from there.”
Family Advocates, a shelter and resource center for victims of domestic and sexual violence, wants to construct the new 10-room shelter at 305 Eastside Road to expand its offerings and services. In March, the state awarded more than $3.5 million to help fund the project.
Council members previously expressed concerns about the proposed location’s proximity to the industrial park, with some of those questions still lingering Tuesday evening.
“It’s all well and good that we’re all good neighbors now,” said Council President Barbara Daus moments before the vote. “... (But) it’s my concern that in 10 years some industry will want to go in that’s smelly or something, and I would hate for us to deny industry because we’ve allowed residential use in an industrial area.”
Project leaders tried to address Daus’ concern during Tuesday’s meeting, as well as answer any other lingering council questions. They discussed in detail the distance the shelter would be from surrounding businesses and roads, as well as potential landscaping options to visually separate the space.
They also discussed the project’s long-term impacts and how the space would allow Family Advocates to build a larger, sturdier and more accessible space to replace its existing shelter.
“(With this location), we will have the potential to grow up to 14 rooms,” Masters said. “However, we’re not able to increase our staff size with this particular grant, so we figured 10 rooms would be a good number to go to from (the current) seven.”
This seemed to be enough to sway council members, who voted unanimously in favor of approving the project.
Because Family Advocates will have both office and residential shelter space at one location, it needs council approval to move forward as a “planned unit development.” This is done for zoning purposes and typically requires two rounds of approval, one approving the project more generally and the second approving site specifics.
Council members approved the general use development Tuesday contingent on the drafting of a development agreement between the nonprofit and the city. This agreement and a site implementation plan for the project will come back for consideration at a future meeting.
