Contract awarded for camera system

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- Platteville Common Council members this week approved paying up to $140,000 to jumpstart the installation and update of a citywide camera system.

Council members awarded the contract to TC Networks. The project will be funded by $100,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds, with the remaining $40,000 carrying over from the 2021 Capitol Improvement Plan.

TC Networks was one of two companies that bid on the project. City staff recommended TC Networks because it is headquartered in Platteville and submitted a more city-specific plan in its application.

The project will happen in phases, with cameras first being upgraded at City Hall and the Police Department. The city then will focus on adding cameras to parks and playgrounds, with Platteville Inclusive Playground and Broske Center both being listed as priority sites.

The $140,000 will cover all of phase one and as much of phase two as possible with remaining funds. City Manager Adam Ruechel said phase one upgrades should begin late this year or early next.