Platteville Shelter Rendering
Buy Now

A rendering of the new Family Advocates shelter in Platteville, Wis., for victims of domestic and sexual violence.

 Contributed

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A new domestic violence shelter in Platteville is one step closer to construction after council members this week gave initial approval to a proposed location on Eastside Road.

Platteville Common Council members unanimously approved the general development plan for the project following a public hearing Tuesday evening.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.