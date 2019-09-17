The Field of Dreams movie site seems poised to expand its gift shop offerings.
Dyersville City Council members recently approved a building permit for Go the Distance Baseball LLC, the company that owns the site.
The permit is for a 3,000-square-foot gift shop and office facility, valued at $250,000.
The construction of that facility still won’t be the biggest project at the Field of Dreams. Work has started to construct the 8,000-seat ballpark near the iconic field that will host a game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees on Aug. 13.