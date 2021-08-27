GUTTENBERG, Iowa — An agreement launched a new northeast Iowa school district 20 years ago.
Clayton Ridge School District originally opened as part of a whole-grade-sharing agreement between the Garnavillo and Guttenberg districts in August 2001. Declining enrollment spurred the arrangement, which had been discussed for two years before implementation.
The 2001 agreement originally placed the combination’s middle school in Garnavillo and high school in Guttenberg.
A new color scheme, mascot and fight song were developed for Clayton Ridge, and voters in the Guttenberg and Garnavillo districts approved a formal consolidation in September 2004. Currently, the high and middle schools are located in Guttenberg, and an elementary school is located in Garnavillo. The district also offers an online academy.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the first day of classes at the combined high school in its Aug. 23, 2001, edition
BONDING BEGINS AT CLAYTON RIDGE
GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Once archrivals, now best friends.
Students from two former northeast Iowa high schools started classes together for the first time Wednesday in Guttenberg.
Tasha Brandel and Ericka Kuhlman epitomize the coalescence of Guttenberg High School and Garnavillo High School into the newly created Clayton Ridge High School. Neither of the bubbly, 17-year-old seniors had many friends outside of their own schools. Now, they have each other.
Kuhlman and Brandel met through volleyball. The two school districts joined athletic programs last school year as a way to ease into the whole-grade-sharing agreement that started Wednesday.
Faced with declining enrollment, Garnavillo Community Schools officials requested the sharing program with Guttenberg nearly two years ago. High school students attend in Guttenberg, and the former Garnavillo High School has become the combined middle school.
Both districts view the sharing as the prelude to a full merger in the future.
“We didn’t know each other. I’d never even seen her before, but somehow, we’ve become best friends,” said Brandel, who has attended Garnavillo schools for the past 11 years. Kuhlman attended Guttenberg schools.
On the first day of school, the girls helped each other find and set up their lockers, compared class schedules, giggled over photos of themselves “misbehaving” with friends during the summer and chatted with other seniors. Another member of the volleyball team, also from Guttenberg, gave Brandel a big bear hug.
“She’s one of us,” enthused Tonya Schmitt, 17.
All around the trio, students from both towns milled noisily in the hallway. Guttenberg students pointed Garnavillo students to classrooms, while teachers helped them find their lockers. Banners welcomed the students, saying, “Clayton Ridge Seniors are Finally Flying Together.”