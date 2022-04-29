Two local companies and a university have received dairy processing facility grants from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection.
The grants are intended to “foster innovation, improve profitability, and sustain the long-term viability of Wisconsin’s dairy processing facilities,” according to a press release.
Local recipients are:
• Brunkow Cheese, Darlington, $18,500, for facility and process improvements to offer products to larger distributors and wholesalers.
• Muscoda Protein Products, Muscoda, $28,000, for a pre-treatment study for an anaerobic wastewater treatment plant to assist others in the design of future anaerobic digestion of dairy solids.
• University of Wisconsin-Platteville, $10,000, for the expansion of retail opportunities and technical knowledge for student managers and workers employed by Pioneer Sweets.
