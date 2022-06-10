A convicted felon from Dubuque who had a gun when he was pulled over by police has been sentenced to five years in federal prison.
Cameron M. Hatcher, 28, was sentenced this week in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after previously pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
He must serve three years of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Court documents state that a Dubuque police officer pulled over Hatcher on May 2, 2021, because he knew Hatcher was barred from driving. A police K-9 indicated there were drugs in the vehicle, and police searching the vehicle found marijuana and a loaded handgun.
“Hatcher was prohibited from possessing guns because he was convicted of the felony offense of possessing marijuana with the intent to sell it in 2016,” according to a press release. “After catching Hatcher with the gun in his car, law enforcement officers reviewed Hatcher’s social media posts. In two videos, Hatcher could be seen with guns. In one of the videos, Hatcher is seen with a Smith and Wesson M&P 15 ... rifle and a black handgun that was different from the handgun found in his car during the traffic stop.”
Hatcher initially faced state charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, driving while barred and possession of a firearm by a felon, but those charges were dismissed when the federal case was pursued.