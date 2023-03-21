Sara Albert wastes no time when asked about the important things people should know about her.
“They should know that I’m cute,” she said, striking a pose in the kitchen of her Dubuque home, as her parents, Deb and Greg Albert, broke out in laughter.
Sara, 41, is well-known among both family and friends for her witty quips and sassy, spunky personality — not to mention a touch of stubbornness, according to Deb. She loves the Iowa Hawkeyes, ketchup and giving hugs.
She also has Down syndrome, a genetic disorder that causes developmental and intellectual delays, but that diagnosis is only one part of Sara’s story, according to the Albert family.
“There are so many different layers of abilities for people with Down syndrome, but I like to say there’s different layers of abilities for all of us,” Deb said. “Whether you have an intellectual disability or you’re what’s been deemed ‘typical,’ we all function at different levels.”
Today marks World Down Syndrome Day. The day of recognition takes place on March 21 each year, a chronological reference to the third copy of the 21st chromosome shared by people with Down syndrome.
When Sara was born four decades ago, Deb said, testing for Down syndrome looked very different. While parents today often learn about their child’s diagnosis through a prenatal ultrasound, doctors told the Alberts shortly after Sara was born that they suspected Down syndrome.
Their pediatrician connected them with another doctor who had a child with Down syndrome himself. He was able to confirm the diagnosis, and before Sara was a week old, an early intervention specialist at the hospital was meeting with the Alberts to provide physical therapy for their child.
Even as an infant, Sara “broke the mold” on many of the expected traits of a child with Down syndrome, according to Deb.
“The nurse told us that (Sara) might need some help to move her head, and like two seconds later, she lifted her head up and turned it,” she recalled.
Some of the Alberts’ family members questioned whether Sara should be placed in a group home or similar institution, but both parents were decidedly against it.
“For me, that was one thing that was non-negotiable,” Greg said. “She lives here with us.”
Although many children with Down syndrome have additional health issues such as heart defects or hearing and vision disorders, Deb said the only major problem Sara faced occurred at age 7, when her left hip dislocated. After two surgeries and three body casts, she has had no significant issues since.
The Alberts moved to Dubuque from Waterloo, Iowa, when Sara was young, and she attended Audubon Elementary School, Thomas Jefferson Middle School and Dubuque Senior High School.
During her time at Senior, Sara helped manage the girls’ basketball team, played piano in the school talent show and was named a co-homecoming queen during the fall of her senior year.
A year or two after her graduation from Senior in 2001, Sara got a job at the Dodge Street Hy-Vee in Dubuque, where she is still employed today, working two afternoons a week.
“I’m a grocery bagger,” she said proudly.
In addition to her paid work, Sara has volunteered at a plethora of local organizations, from the Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA and Bethany Home to Meals on Wheels. She is a liturgist at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Dubuque, goes line dancing every Tuesday morning with a group of friends and participates in Dubuque Dragon Boat Festival and Miracle League of Dubuque.
“We can’t go anywhere anymore without her knowing someone,” Deb said.
The family has also been involved with Dubuque Area Down Syndrome Society, a group founded in 2011 by local residents Tammie March and Carla Riley. The group, which provides resources, advice and support for people with Down syndrome and their families, became a legally recognized nonprofit last year.
“It can be scary not knowing what resources are out there or what to expect (as a parent of a child with Down syndrome), so it’s nice to be able to talk with someone that is in your shoes,” said March, who now serves as president of the group.
For a week each summer, Sara attends Camp Albrecht Acres, a 40-acre residential camp in Sherrill, Iowa, for people of all ages with disabilities.
“I see my friends,” Sara said. “(We) do arts and crafts, dancing, swimming … and there’s good food.”
For over 25 years, the family has taken annual vacations to Door County, Wis., where the people they meet have become a second family. At one restaurant, Sara is always greeted with a large piece of chocolate cake.
The family celebrated Sara’s 40th birthday in Door County, and her older brother, Jeff, who now lives in Omaha, Neb., made the 10-hour drive to surprise her for the party, along with the siblings’ uncle.
“She and her brother have a normal, teasing brother-sister relationship, but Jeff will protect her to the ends of the earth,” Greg said.
