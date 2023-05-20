HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Anna Brand has learned to look on the bright side over her past four years at Southwestern Wisconsin High School.
In addition to the intrinsic ups and downs of high school life, the 18-year-old senior faced pandemic disruptions, a sudden shift to virtual learning and a recent bout of serious illness. But with the support of friends, family and teachers, she’s done her best to keep a smile on her face.
“It’s more important to focus on the good than on the bad,” said Brand, of Kieler, Wis. “And you should always put kindness first.”
This weekend, Brand will be one of 34 students graduating from Southwestern. The class is the last to graduate with any pre-pandemic high school experience.
Brand experienced the sudden shift to virtual learning as a freshman, and she said it was difficult to adjust to online classes. One of her favorite memories from her time at Southwestern is the day the students were able to return for in-person education.
“The first day when we were all back was so crazy and just so weird,” she said. “But there was also just so much excitement because we’re all really close as a class and get along, so it was nice to all be together again.”
After the disruption, Brand took myriad opportunities to get involved in school. She joined the math team, yearbook club and several sports including golf, volleyball and softball. Brand also was a member of the National Honor Society and several other leadership groups.
She’ll head to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville this fall, where she plans to study business or elementary education. She then hopes to stay in the southwest Wisconsin area to be close to friends and family.
Her teachers describe her as a bubbly and optimistic student who has formed strong connections with both other students and teachers at the school.
“She has such a great sense of humor, more than anything,” said high school science teacher Kate Koeller. “The same laugh she has now is the one I remember first noticing about her when she was a freshman. … So I think she’s going to do great in college and smile her way through it.”
Brand used that same positivity and connection to push through a recent diagnosis with autoimmune hepatitis, which put her in the hospital for three weeks in late March.
The illness was an unexpected road bump in the leadup to graduation, but she credits her bounceback at school to the relationships she formed with others in the Southwestern community.
Her friends were there to support her, and her teachers were there to offer the help she needed to make sure she crossed the stage this weekend happy and healthy.
“We’re a small class, so you get to form connections with people personally,” Brand said. “... (I) couldn’t be more excited to graduate with everyone.”
