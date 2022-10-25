The Dubuque County Board of Health and partners have made progress on several major projects, while the second hunt for a new executive director reaches its hopeful conclusion.

The Dubuque County Health Department has been without a permanent, full-time executive director since longtime director Patrice Lambert retired at the end of last year. Former Assistant Director Samantha Kloft served as interim until leaving for graduate school at the end of August. Since then, the UnityPoint Health Visiting Nurse Association was contracted for interim director services while the Board of Health conducted a search.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.