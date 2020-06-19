CUBA CITY, Wis. — Two people were injured in a crash last week in Grant County, according to information released Thursday.
Jerry Ambs, 36, and his passenger, Stephanie Ambs, 31, both of Cuba City, were transported by private vehicle to a local hospital, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 5:25 p.m. June 12 at the intersection of St. Rose Road and Wisconsin 80 north of Cuba City. A press release states that Hope Cassell, 23, of Freeport, Ill., was westbound on St. Rose Road when she failed to stop at the intersection. Her vehicle collided with the vehicle driven by Jerry Ambs.
Cassell was cited with failure to stop at a stop sign.