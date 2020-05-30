About 130 Iowa Army National Guard soldiers from Dubuque’s Company A of the 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment, deployed today to support Operation Spartan Shield in the Middle East.
The soldiers were honored at a closed-to-the-public formal ceremony at Dubuque Readiness Center, 5001 Old Highway Road, and a procession down major Dubuque roadways lined with supporters.
Among those who offered brief remarks at the ceremony were Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol and Brig. Gen. Stephen Osborn.
“You are our heroes, and you truly represent the best of us all,” Buol said to the soldiers.
After the ceremony concluded, the National Guardsmen boarded three buses.
Escorted by members of the Dubuque Police and Fire departments and hundreds of Freedom Riders, the soldiers traveled along a parade route following Old Highway Road, Dodge Street, Northwest Arterial, Pennsylvania Avenue and John F. Kennedy Road before leaving Dubuque on Dodge Street/U.S. 20.
Family, friends and community members lined the route, cheering and waving flags, signs and cowbells as the buses passed by.
“I hope they stay safe and they honor our country,” said Julie Schulte, of Dubuque, a veteran of the Korean War and a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars, who was among those showing their support. “We’re grateful for what they’re doing for us.”
