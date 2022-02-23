DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Dickeyville police said they believe the two people responsible for recent thefts in the village have been arrested in Minnesota.

Deiante Jones, 24, of University Park, Ill., and Tacoa Talley, 38, of North Liberty, Iowa, were arrested at about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday in Blue Earth County, Minn. The county is home to Mankato.

Dickeyville police on Monday reported a “high number” of thefts were reported from unlocked vehicles and garages, with stolen items including credit cards, driver’s licenses, checkbooks and cash.

Police Chief David Reuter said Tuesday that one of the stolen items was a firearm.

Jones and Talley were in possession of that stolen firearm when they were arrested in Minnesota after fleeing from law enforcement during an unrelated traffic stop, Reuter said.

