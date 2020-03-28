MAQUOKETA, Iowa — An animal food manufacturer in Maquoketa has been fined more than $74,000 for several alleged workplace violations, including fall risks from great heights and potential “explosive dust hazards.”
Officials with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspected Devenish Nutrition, LLC, in Maquoketa on Dec. 2 and 3, highlighting several violations. An official with OSHA stated the case still is pending abatement.
Devenish Nutrition is an agri-technology company that specializes in creating animal nutrition products, according to its website. The company is based in Fairmont, Minn., and has a feed mill in Maquoketa.
Reached by the Telegraph Herald, Devenish Nutrition officials declined to provide comment for this story.
OSHA investigators said catwalk platforms did not provide proper protection from falling. They also found that a seven-foot high platform that was regularly climbed did not have proper fall protection.
Employees also reportedly climbed on the roof to open bin lid covers without any form of fall protection. The fines for potential falls totaled about $16,000.
Inspectors also noted a pellet mill that was being serviced without “specific procedural steps for shutting down and isolating the airlock,” resulting in a $10,608 fine. An inadequately trained employee allegedly was observed assisting a plant manager service one of the pellet mills.
Sewing machines were reportedly not properly protected, having unguarded pinch points and an unguarded sprocket and chain. All sewing machine safety hazards resulted in $12,312 in fines.
The facility also was fined $7,577 for not having a written emergency action plan.
Inspectors also cited violations with the facility’s housekeeping program, including a failure to “establish the methods and frequency of blow-down operations,” and not identifying “a means to prevent leaks within the feed mill system.”
Investigators also determined the roof was not properly clean to reduce buildup of “fugitive grain dust.”
Inspectors reported that employees were exposed to “explosive dust hazards,” including corn gluten meal and grain dust, resulting in a $7,577 fine.
The company was given a deadline of April 7 to address the noted violations.