The restoration of a Dubuque property known as the James Howie Block was among 15 projects statewide that were awarded tax credits in the latest round of Iowa Historic Preservation Project funding.
The Iowa Economic Development Authority announced $342,513 in tax credits to facilitate the development of the property at 278 W. 17th St.
The property is a 30-unit residential building constructed in the 1880s as six rowhouse apartments, according to IEDA spokeswoman Kanan Kappelman. She said these rowhouses were gutted in the 1980s and converted to 30 one-bedroom apartments.
The project supported by IEDA calls for multiple exterior improvements and a complete interior renovation of the 30 apartments, she noted.
The applicant for the redevelopment project was CARich Properties, LLC, according to the IEDA. Chris Richard, the principal of that LLC, did not respond to a request for comment.
In May 2019, Dubuque City Council members approved a development agreement with $450,000 in incentives with Richard for the estimated $1.3 million rehabilitation of 30 affordable housing units.
At that time, the development agreement called for the improvements to the structure to be substantially completed by Dec. 31, 2020.