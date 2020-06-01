The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Robert E. Maupin, 61, of 93 Kaufmann Ave., was arrested at 3:16 a.m. Sunday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Maupin
- assaulted Jaundel K Moore-Maupin, 71, of the same address.
- Gerald R. Runde, 26, of 634 Jefferson St., was arrested at 2:36 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Jefferson St. on charges of domestic assault with injury, domestic assault, trespass and interference with official acts. Court documents state that Runde assaulted Leishmarie S. Jerris, 27, of the same address.
- Courtney M. Griswold, 23, of rural Dubuque, reported a burglary to a vehicle resulting in the theft of a $1,100 smartphone at about 1 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Getty Terrace.