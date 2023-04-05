Dubuque City Council members this week voted to move forward with a policy that gives preference to local residents applying for the city’s housing assistance program, despite opposition by some council members and local civil rights advocates.
In a 5-2 vote, council members approved the city’s annual public housing agency plan for 2023, which includes a policy giving preference to Dubuque residents applying for the housing choice voucher program over non-residents. Council Members David Resnick and Katy Wethal cast the dissenting votes.
The city must submit the plan to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development every year, providing the federal government with a guide for its policies, programs, operations and strategies for meeting local housing needs and goals.
City Council members previously voted, 6-1, in February to adopt the residency preference policy. However, Housing and Community Development Director Alexis Steger said the city has not yet implemented it.
The housing choice voucher program provides federal housing assistance to residents with low incomes and disabilities and locally is administered by the city. About 760 households in Dubuque receive rental assistance each month.
In 2022, however, the successful lease rate for voucher recipients dropped to about 25% as a result of a communitywide shortage of available housing, a low number of landlords willing to accept vouchers and a diminishing number of housing units voucher recipients can access. If the city is unable to use its federally allotted funding to provide housing assistance, HUD could reduce funding in the future.
For 2023, the city has an authorized budget from HUD of about $5.3 million for housing choice vouchers.
City staff have said the residency preference will help combat low lease rates for voucher recipients by providing more vouchers to people already living in the city, as opposed to people living elsewhere who also would need to secure housing locally. City staff believe the policy both could help the housing choice voucher program maintain its current levels of federal funding and convince more landlords to accept vouchers.
However, officials with the Dubuque branch of the NAACP this week told council members they oppose the policy, saying that it shares too many similarities with a residency preference policy that was in place a decade ago when federal officials determined that some policies of the city’s housing choice voucher program at the time were discriminatory.
“I would not like to go back to that route,” said Anthony Allen, president of the Dubuque branch of the NAACP. “I would like to push forward.”
NAACP leaders said they were concerned the residency preference would result in vouchers disproportionately going to White residents, who make up a large majority of Dubuque’s population.
From 2009 to 2013, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development reviewed the city’s housing choice voucher program and determined that some program policies were intentionally discriminatory and designed to reduce the number of Black residents moving to the city. Among policies cited by HUD was a residency preference policy that gave priority to city, Dubuque County and Iowa residents to receive vouchers.
City officials denied allegations of intentional racial bias, but through a compliance agreement with HUD, they implemented several changes to the voucher program, including eliminating the residency preference.
Steger said the city has had discussions with HUD about reintroducing the residency preference policy to address low lease rates, but federal officials have not said whether they would allow it. The U.S. Code of Federal Regulations states that implementing a residency preference is not prohibited as long as it is in accordance with non-discrimination and equal opportunity requirements.
City staff previously said they intend to monitor the impact of the residency preference and that they would end the policy if it has a notable impact on the demographics of people receiving vouchers.
Despite reassurances from city staff that they are working to ensure the residency preference isn’t discriminatory, Resnick and Wethal voiced their opposition to the policy.
Resnick, who also voted against the policy in February, said he still has concerns that the residency preference could result in some form of retaliation by HUD and warned against council moving forward.
“Here we have wonderful community fair housing supporters, and they are asking us to remove it,” Resnick said. “I can’t vote for this plan with this provision.”
Wethal, who previously voted in favor of the residency preference, said she had reconsidered her support for the policy after hearing from residents who said it would make it harder for some people to move to Dubuque.
“They want to come to Dubuque because they want to come to a great city,” Wethal said. “I’m a little uncomfortable with where this lies right now and the wording of it.”
City Manager Mike Van Milligen said the city already does not have enough federal funding to provide housing assistance to people in the community who need it. He said something must be done to ensure the city’s levels of funding for the housing choice voucher program do not further decline.
“We just don’t want the money going back to the federal government,” Van Milligen said. “We want the people to get it who need it.”
Other council members agreed, saying the policy can be removed later if any problems emerge.
“I think that we should move ahead with this approach to help make sure people can use the vouchers to find housing that they can afford,” said Council Member Laura Roussell.
