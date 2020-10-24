A local medical organization plans to open a new urgent care location in Dubuque.
Grand River Medical Group announced Friday it would open the site in Warren Plaza, next to Target, at 3500 Dodge St., Suite 135. The location will be up and running early next year, though a specific date has not been released.
“The new health clinic will help to meet the needs of existing patients as well as the growing Dubuque community,” a press release states.
It will provide care for anyone who is at least 3 months old with “noncritical injuries or illnesses.” Its hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.