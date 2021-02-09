DARLINGTON, Wis. — A Darlington ice cream parlor is among five businesses statewide to be named finalists in a contest sponsored by Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.
The winner will receive $10,000 to use for storefront upgrades, according to a press release.
Lucky Cow Coffee & Gelato, which opened in 2020, was started by Amber and Joe McComish. They hope to renovate the interior in hopes of turning the shop into a gathering space.
Contest finalists were selected based on their business history, vision and the potential for a makeover to have a positive impact on the Main Street district, the release stated.
Winners will be announced later this month.