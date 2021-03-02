BELLEVUE, Iowa - Voters today approved the reauthorization of Bellevue Community School District's current revenue purpose statement for funds it receives from the state’s 1-cent sales tax for school infrastructure.
A total of 575 people, or 65% of voters, approved the reauthorization, while 308, or 35%, voted against it. The measure required a simple majority to pass.
The measure doesn't raise or lower taxes but merely addresses how these funds will be used. District officials have said they will continue using this revenue stream for building projects, technology and equipment purchases and providing funds for property tax relief.
Iowa lawmakers in 2019 set a Jan. 1, 2031, sunset date on districts’ current revenue purpose statements and mandated that voters must authorize districts’ plans for how they will spend their funds beyond that.
Voters' support for the reauthorization means that the Bellevue revenue purpose statement will be extended until the sales tax expires in 2051.