GUTTENBERG, Iowa -- An event next week marks a transition in Clayton County law enforcement.
An event celebrating George Morteo’s retirement as police chief and welcoming Derek Chambers, the incoming police chief, will take place from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 23, in the dining room of Guttenberg’s municipal building, 502 S. First St.
Chambers has been an officer with the Guttenberg Police Department since 2008.
Morteo started with the Guttenberg Police Department in 1996 and was appointed as police chief in 2001. He served in that role until he was dismissed in 2009 but was rehired by a new mayor and council in 2010.