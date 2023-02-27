Greg Moklestad stood next to a large, clanking metal robot this afternoon in his classroom at Dubuque Senior High School, watching as a group of students maneuvered the device so its arm would pick up a squishy, purple block.
"Spin it over and hand it off to me," Moklestad told the students, and the robot rotated to face him, its arm releasing the block into his waiting hands.
Moklestad teaches computer science and engineering at Senior, and he also is one of the coaches for the school district's robotics team for high school students.
During the team's practice today, he was surprised with the news that he is a recipient of the 2023 Iowa STEM Teacher Award, which honors educators who inspire students' interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Six Iowa teachers are selected for the honor each year, one from each of six regions across the state.
A group of representatives from Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council, award sponsor Kemin Industries and Dubuque Community School District, along with Moklestad's wife, Kaitlyn, gathered to present him with the award.
"I enjoy that the way that he teaches is more hands-on, and it's really easy to understand the concepts of STEM when it's right there in front of you," said Senior sophomore Julia Stierman, who is a member of the robotics team and also took an engineering class with Moklestad.
Moklestad, 34, has taught at Senior for six years. He helped found the high school robotics team, which has grown over the past five years to include more than 20 students from both Senior and Hempstead high schools.
"I really enjoy seeing the students' professional growth throughout their high school career," he said, noting that robotics team membership requires students to develop skills in areas such as public speaking and marketing in addition to coding and engineering.
Ann Arnold, a math teacher at the district's Alternative Learning Center and another of the robotics team's coaches, nominated Moklestad for the award, which she herself received in 2020.
"He gives up so much time to the students to give them opportunities to further their STEM experience," Arnold said of Moklestad. "He wants to bring in authentic learning for students."
Moklestad's efforts to connect students with engineering professionals include a partnership with John Deere Dubuque Works, now in its fourth year, through which students get the chance to work on intern-level engineering projects.
"The more-hands-on projects give students more relevance to what they're learning in school, and with that relevance, they have a lot more buy-in," he said, later adding, "I want all of my students to have the opportunity to be as successful as possible, … and if they get those real experiences before college, it just helps them be more successful."
Senior Principal Brian Howes described Moklestad as an engaging instructor who connects with students and sparks their curiosity.
"The kids are excited when they're in his class, … and you can tell they're enjoying their time in that space," Howes said. "It's just a cool environment to walk into."
The robotics team is in the middle of its competition season. Having recently competed in a scrimmage in Cedar Falls, Iowa, the team is refining its robot in preparation for a competition to be held after spring break.
Team members William Bennett, a freshman at Senior, and Hunter Melde, a freshman at Hempstead, said Moklestad gives clear, constructive criticism that helps students improve.
"He's very straightforward with feedback, … and when he's direct about it, it lets you know exactly what you're doing wrong and how to fix it," Bennett said."
As a recipient of the Iowa STEM Teacher Award, Moklestad will receive $1,500 to use for his classroom and $1,500 for personal use, and he will be honored at a recognition ceremony at the Iowa State Fair later this year.
"I can say I wasn't expecting this," he said. "But I'm glad to be honored. … It's been a lot of long and fun days with students, and getting to see students grow in all these STEM fields has been really exciting over the years."
