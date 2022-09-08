NEW VIENNA, Iowa — At just 17 months old, Braxton Pape already had been sick for nearly a month straight, fighting a cough, distressed breathing and facial swelling.
After several visits to the pediatrician and the emergency room, a CT scan on the day after Christmas revealed a 9-centimeter tumor in his chest that was putting pressure on his heart and lungs.
The discovery of this peach-sized mass prompted an ambulance ride to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City, where Braxton spent the next three weeks fighting for his life. A subsequent biopsy showed his tumor was malignant.
Braxton then was diagnosed with T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma, a rare form of aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which accounts for approximately 1% of all lymphomas.
Doctors started several rounds of paralytic drugs and also started chemo treatments immediately.
Because this type of cancer often spreads to the brain, Braxton already has had several spinal taps and has had chemo injected directly into his nervous system. These spinal taps will continue regularly, even once he gets into a maintenance phase.
The news was devastating to his parents, Amber and Austin Pape.
“The happiest time of our lives soon became the most devastating,” Amber recalled. “It was like our entire world collapsed in front of us when we received the results of the CT scan. The doctors were very confident it was cancer, due to the size of the tumor. On the ride to Iowa City, so many thoughts were going through our minds — shock, fear, disbelief. How could this be happening to our baby boy? We weren’t even sure if he’d live another day. At that time, we didn’t even think about how this would change our lives so drastically.”
As if these changes weren’t enough, on the young family, the reality of the repeated hospital visits and stays soon came to the forefront.
“We originally spent three weeks in the hospital PICU and could only leave the room to go down the hall and shower,” Amber said. “The months following that, there have been several times when he was admitted seven to 10 days each time due to viral and bacterial infections. Whenever Braxton spikes a fever of 100.4, we end up in the ER for labs and antibiotic infusions. When this happens, it usually means we are on the way to Iowa City for at least a week. Because of this, we’ve learned to keep bags packed in the vehicle at all times.”
All told, the Papes have put more than 12,000 miles on their vehicle so far, and with the price of gas, expenses are quickly piling up.
Both Amber and Austin are self-employed, with Amber only working a few hours a week so that she can take care of Braxton. Austin took a part-time job, so between that and his own business, he often works 12 to 14 hours per day.
As for Braxton, chemo already has become a fact of life. He doesn’t enjoy the finger pricks and needles, the at-home injections or having his port accessed, but overall, he is handling it well.
“Luckily, he has only gotten sick a couple of times from the chemo so we are thankful for that,” Amber said.
Braxton has made the most of his situation — really the only way of life he’s ever known — and the family can relish all of the good times they still have together.
“On the way to Iowa City, we talk about how he is going to see his ‘girlfriends’ (referring to the nurses on the 11th floor) and he is actually excited when we get there,” Amber said. “The nurses all come to visit with him while he is getting chemo, and he hams it all up — somehow he has mastered the skill of flirting at a young age.”
The New Vienna Tractor Pullers Association chose Braxton as the beneficiary of this year’s event, which will be held this weekend.
“There are so many people volunteering and donating to make the tractor pull a success, and we will forever be grateful,” Amber said. “We’ve received so much generous support from the entire community during Braxton’s journey with cancer, and we’ve never felt so much compassion from so many people, some of whom we’ve never even met, and it has lifted so much stress from our shoulders.”
