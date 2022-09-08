Braxton Pape
Braxton Pape, who was diagnosed with T-cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma, a rare form of aggressive non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, will be the beneficiary of this year’s New Vienna Tractor Pull on Sunday, Sept. 11.

 Contributed

NEW VIENNA, Iowa — At just 17 months old, Braxton Pape already had been sick for nearly a month straight, fighting a cough, distressed breathing and facial swelling.

After several visits to the pediatrician and the emergency room, a CT scan on the day after Christmas revealed a 9-centimeter tumor in his chest that was putting pressure on his heart and lungs.

