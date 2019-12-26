News in your town

Dubuque police: Man arrested for November rape also part of September break-in assault

Ask the TH: Why doesn't Dubuque humane society list breeds? Plans for work on Roosevelt St. in Dubuque?

Police: No injuries when Dubuque residence struck by gunfire

Dubuque museum works to preserve population of 4-inch fish native to Tennessee

Recreational marijuana use soon legal in Illinois

Man dies of injuries from highway crash outside of Dubuque

On Christmas Day, Dubuque firefighters enjoy holiday at the station

Driver injured when semi flips near Belmont

On Christmas Day, Dubuque firefighters enjoy holiday at the station

Police: No injuries when Dubuque residence struck by gunfire

Driver injured when semi flips near Belmont

Man dies of injuries from highway crash outside of Dubuque

Police: Dubuque teen possibly injured in rear-end crash

Dubuque police: 4 teens charged for brawl, while charges pending against 3 others