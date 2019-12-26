PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A longtime Platteville Regional Chamber member recently was named its new executive director.
Wayne Wodarz will begin to assume his duties in January during a transition phase with current Executive Director Kathy Kopp, who is retiring Feb. 14, according to a press release
Wodarz, who works as an accountant with L&M Corrugated Container in Platteville, was selected from nine applicants.
He graduated from Winona (Minn.) State University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and is an active member of the Platteville Optimist Club.
Chamber President Tim Boldt said in the release that Wodarz’ background in retail business management and accounting are strong assets “that will bode well for the chamber” and its members.