SABULA, Iowa — One person was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday in Sabula.
Thomas L. Thomas, 71, of Clinton, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 5 p.m. Wednesday on the causeway that connects to the Mississippi River bridge between Sabula and Savanna, Ill. A press release states that Thomas was southbound when his bike veered across the oncoming lane of traffic and struck a guardrail. He was thrown from the motorcycle.