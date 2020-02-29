EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Since August, the Inspire the Ill campaign has been assembling gift bags for children battling cancer, hosting salon days for people afflicted with chronic illness and organizing fundraising events to cover local families’ medical costs.
This might seem like the efforts of a vast nonprofit organization. However, it is in fact the work of a single East Dubuque High School student named Paige Johnston.
“I can’t imagine what these people are going through, but I want to be able to help them in whatever way I can,” Paige said. “Everyone deserves happiness.”
The 17-year-old’s Inspire the Ill campaign aims to support local residents who are diagnosed with chronic or terminal illnesses.
She was inspired by a mission trip she attended last summer at the Ronald McDonald House in Iowa City, where she volunteered to work with sick children.
When she returned home, she received a letter from one of the children thanking her for her efforts.
Paige said she was so moved by the letter that she wanted to extend that support to as many people as possible.
“There are so many people out there that are going through rough times,” she said. “I’m very lucky to be where I am right now, so I feel I should help out.”
Paige started by collecting funds for gift bags. She spoke with friends and family members who had been diagnosed with cancer or other severe illnesses to compile a list of items that would be most appreciated, including coloring books, blankets and mints.
“When people are undergoing chemotherapy, they tend to get a metallic taste in their mouth,” Paige explained. “The mints should help with that.”
She also has hosted special events for local families. Last week, she treated three people to a salon day and photo shoot. Paige said she wanted to boost their self-esteem as they go through difficult treatments.
In March, Paige will host a dance at The Driftless in Dubuque. Proceeds will help cover medical costs for local families.
Darren Sirianni, principal at East Dubuque Junior-Senior High School, said Paige’s willingness to help others shows a maturity beyond her years.
“To have a student that puts the needs of others before herself is not like a typical teenager,” Sirianni said. “I think she is just scratching the surface of the things she will accomplish in life.”
Paige said she hopes to continue her philanthropic efforts and one day run her own nonprofit organization.
Until then, she is happy to keep up the good work.
“A lot of people don’t know how to pick up the pieces when they have had so little given to them,” Paige said. “If I can help them find that reason to live, that means the world to me.”