Police reported arresting a man Friday for the theft of a truck with a snowplow on it from a Dubuque construction company.
Casey M. Shannon, 39, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was arrested at 10:10 a.m. Friday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging first-degree theft.
Court documents state that Dan Arensdorf Construction reported the theft on Jan. 25 from a parking lot in the 100 block of East Sixth Street. The truck was valued at $15,000, and the keys were hidden inside the vehicle.
Surveillance footage shows a vehicle with fraudulent license plates enter the Port of Dubuque parking ramp at about 5:55 p.m. Jan. 24. The driver then walks toward the East Sixth Street parking lot.
The stolen truck can be seen exiting the parking lot at about 7:40 p.m. Officers later used traffic camera footage to track the vehicle driving throughout Dubuque, and it was last seen on Military Road.
The man came back for the vehicle parked in the Port of Dubuque ramp on Jan. 28.
Police records show that the vehicle had been stopped by an officer for an expired registration at about 8:20 a.m. Jan. 24. The driver was Shannon, and police used the officer’s description and Shannon’s driver’s license photo to identify him as the man who stole the truck, documents state.
Cedar Rapids police found the stolen truck in the city on Jan. 26. The Dan Arensdorf Construction placard on the side of the vehicle was painted over.
The warrant for Shannon’s arrest was issued Feb. 6.