Authorities said a rural Dubuque man led officers on a high-speed chase in November, reaching speeds more than 100 mph and driving the wrong way down a one-way street.
Justin D. Harry, 27, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. Monday at his residence on a warrant charging eluding, driving while revoked, malicious prosecution and failure to appear.
Court documents state that Dubuque officers spotted a vehicle making a U-turn on Main Street at about 2:05 a.m. Nov. 8. An officer attempted to pull him over at the intersection of East Third and Bell streets.
The vehicle did not stop and on the East Third Street bridge “reach(ed) a top speed of 66 mph traveling in both (the) eastbound and westbound lanes,” documents state.
The vehicle ran a red light and stop sign, turning south on Locust Street, traveling the wrong way at 35 mph before crossing the Locust Street Connector and continuing south on U.S. 52/61/151, reaching speeds of 75 mph.
The vehicle swerved onto the South Grandview Avenue off-ramp, ran the stop sign, took the on-ramp back onto the highway and reached a top speed of 107 mph, when officers terminated their pursuit.
About six hours later, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department responded to Lake Eleanor Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the woods.
The vehicle was owned by Justin Harry, who told authorities that his brother had use of the vehicle the night before and was in downtown Dubuque.
Documents state that multiple witness accounts and traffic camera footage disproved Justin Harry’s claim and showed him driving downtown prior to the pursuit.