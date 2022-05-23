A story about a fatal crash involving a semi-tractor trailer near Dubuque was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.

Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website between May 16 and Sunday:

1.) 1 killed in semi crash near Dubuque

2.) Dubuque man wins $100,000 lottery prize

3.) Dubuque black bear could be here to stay

4.) Police: 3 slashed during ‘large disturbance’ in Dubuque

5.) Company plans $26.5 million expansion in Dyersville

6.) Biz Buzz: Longtime Dubuque store for sale; winery adding outdoor space; fitness studio owner opening 2nd site

7.) Lottery ticket worth $48,800 sold in Dubuque County

8.) Papa Roach, 3 other rock bands to play in Dubuque this summer

9.) Police: Woman ran over Dubuque man, fled scene

10.) City manager: East Dubuque page suspended over false hate speech complaints

