The incident occurred within a matter of a few seconds.
Officer Jay Murray reaches for handcuffs affixed to his belt, Yoosuf K. Moment pulls his right arm away from the side of a vehicle and faces Murray. Murray then grabs something from his belt with his right hand and sprays a substance into Moment’s face.
Moment then drops backward as Murray struggles to cuff the fallen man.
Body, dashboard and security camera footage provided to the Telegraph Herald by the Dubuque Police Department chronicles in meticulous detail an incident on July 10, when Moment suffered a seizure after being pepper sprayed during an arrest for driving while barred and interference with official acts.
The footage shows various perspectives of the incident, from the initial officer contact with Moment at 9:39 p.m. at a gas station to his release from the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center early the next morning.
THE ARREST
Police spotted Moment, 41, of 4514 Lark Drive, outside of a vehicle without license plates at the gas station at 1215 E. 16th St. at about 9:30 p.m. July 10. Police had arrested Moment three weeks earlier on a charge of driving while his license was barred and knew that he still was not allowed to drive.
When Murray arrives at the gas station, Moment is sitting in the driver’s seat of a white pickup truck parked alongside a gas pump. The driver’s side door is open, and Murray stands by the pump facing the door.
At 9:41 p.m., a back-and-forth discussion ensues between Murray and Moment. Murray tells Moment he was observed driving. Moment denies driving.
Moment emerges from the vehicle despite Murray’s instructions to remain inside and Murray tells him he will be placed under arrest.
Murray is in the process of handcuffing Moment when Moment pulls his arm away and faces Murray, prompting the officer to pepper spray Moment at 9:43 p.m.
A passenger emerges from the passenger-side door of the truck as Murray sprays Moment.
A police department press release identified the occupant as a 17-year-old who was subsequently taken into custody on charges of interference with official acts and possession of marijuana. Police did not release the teenager’s name.
“Stop, stop – what are you doing,” the teenager shouts upon emerging from the truck.
The teenager walks to the front of the truck and pulls a smartphone from his pocket and appears to begin filming Moment and Murray.
THE SEIZURE
Cpl. Isaiah Hoff is the second officer to respond to the scene, arriving around 9:44 p.m. His dashboard and body camera footage provides a clear, close look at Moment’s seizure after being pepper sprayed.
“I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe,” Moment repeatedly tells the officers before he begins to convulse at 9:45 p.m.
Moment is prone between the driver’s side of the truck and the gas pump. Hoff cradles Moment’s head, preventing it from striking the pavement, while Murray holds Moment’s handcuffed arms. Moment’s body begins to convulse, and by 9:46 p.m. foam forms on his lips. Officers call for an ambulance.
The ambulance arrives at 9:50 a.m. and Moment is taken to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where he arrives by 10:02 a.m., accompanied in the ambulance by an officer.
THE AFTERMATH
A small group of people also gathers. Several are seen in police footage filming the incident on smartphones while shouting questions about the incident at officers.
Moment left the hospital in police custody at 11:41 p.m. and was then photographed and fingerprinted at the center, before being released to family members by 12:14 a.m. Saturday.
Bystanders’ videos began circulating on social media on Saturday and the community activist organization Switching Places Foundation shared a post stating that bystanders’ videos “are disturbing, and a lot of questions need to be answered.”
The department invited members of Switching Places Foundation to view police camera videos of the arrest.
Dereka Williams of the group said earlier this month that she appreciated the opportunity to view the police footage but questioned whether “painful” pepper spray was necessary in Moment’s situation.
Williams did not return multiple voicemail messages for comment on Monday.
In an email to the TH, Chief Mark Dalsing writes that the videos were “released in part due to current events at the local, state and national levels related to police interactions with members of the communities they serve, especially the Black community, and other historically marginalized communities.”
Dalsing states that his department has used the videos “to foster community dialogue around police operations and use of force.”
“We also hope that release of the video will show that there is often a lot more to an incident than what may be posted on social media initially,” Dalsing writes.
Dalsing said earlier this month that an internal investigation cleared officers involved in the incident and that otherwise “we won’t discuss it, other than to confirm nobody’s employment status has changed as a result of the investigation.”