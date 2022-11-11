Larry Metcalf took his wife, Susan, by the hand and gently guided her across their living room to her favorite chair, next to the large picture window.
“She likes this chair because she can sit and look outside,” he said, helping Susan, 72, settle into the cushioned seat in their home in rural Dubuque.
Larry, 73, has spent much of the past four years caring for Susan after his wife of 50 years was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.
She has been nonverbal and largely noncommunicative for two years due to the degenerative brain disease, which is the most common cause of dementia. An estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and older had Alzheimer’s dementia in 2022, according to Alzheimer’s Association.
As Larry described how Susan’s condition has impacted the couple and their family, he periodically paused to steady his shaking voice.
“It’s a horrible, horrible disease,” he said. “ … She raised five kids and did a terrific job, and now, she can’t even take care of herself. It’s an awful change.”
November marks both National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month and National Family Caregivers Month.
Megan Pedersen, senior program manager for Alzheimer’s Association’s Iowa chapter, described the month as a time to highlight the work that caregivers such as Larry do on a daily basis.
“Individuals with Alzheimer’s or dementia tend to have an increased need for assistance, and the impacts on these caregivers can make it feel like they are the only one dealing with this … so it’s important for them to know that they are not alone and there are resources available,” she said.
‘Just acting differently’
Larry and Susan met at a dance at Dubuque County Fairgrounds when they were 23 and 22 years old, respectively. The couple began dating and married shortly thereafter.
At the time of their marriage, Susan worked as a beautician, but she became a stay-at-home mom to care for their three daughters and two sons. Later, she returned to work as a paraprofessional at Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Dubuque.
Larry worked for Three Rivers FS, selling seed corn and fertilizer to farmers for almost 30 years before both he and Susan retired in 2014.
About four years ago, Larry said, friends and family members started noticing troubling changes in Susan’s behavior and personality.
“She was just acting differently than she normally does,” he said, his voice breaking. “She was a great mother and a great grandmother, and she just started to get away from those things.”
Pedersen said personality changes such as increased anxiety can be one early sign of Alzheimer’s disease, along with changes in communication and an inability to complete tasks that a person once did easily.
“I think the biggest misconception is that Alzheimer’s disease is just memory loss,” she said. “There’s so much more that goes into what Alzheimer’s patients are living through.”
A brain scan led Susan’s doctors to diagnose Alzheimer’s, which also had affected her grandmother and aunt. Her condition worsened fairly quickly, and now, Larry provides around-the-clock care for Susan, including dressing and feeding her.
“As it progressed, it was harder and harder for her to communicate with others, and eventually, she just kind of quit,” he said. “Right now, the biggest problem is that she doesn’t want to eat anything. Whatever I make, I have to feed it to her because otherwise she’ll just sit there and look at it.”
Patience and research
According to Alzheimer’s Association, there were 73,000 caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias in Iowa in 2021, providing 60 million hours of unpaid care.
Larry said caring for Susan can be overwhelming at times. However, Susan spends one day per week at Cozy Corner Adult Day Services in Dubuque, giving Larry time for himself to decompress and run errands, and he said both his family and Susan’s are eager to assist if needed.
“My goal is to keep her home for as long as possible,” he said. “I think that’s better for her because this is her house. … We’ve lived here for 38 years. I just can’t picture her sitting in a home by herself.”
Studies indicate that people age 65 and older survive an average of four to eight years after an Alzheimer’s diagnosis, with some living as long as 20 years.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved six drugs for the treatment of Alzheimer’s symptoms, but Pedersen said there is currently no treatment to cure or alter the course of the disease. However, she said recent research has focused on whether lifestyle factors, such as eating, sleeping, exercise and social patterns, can reduce someone’s risk of developing Alzheimer’s or slow the progression of the disease.
Larry said that for him, patience has been his most powerful tool in caring for Susan effectively.
“You’ve got to remember that deep down inside, she’s still the person she always was,” he said. “She just can’t express it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.