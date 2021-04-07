Question: How were the nest and camera for the peregrine falcons installed at the Dubuque County Courthouse? Why did the falcons lay eggs there?
Answer: Dubuque County Conservation staff were first alerted to peregrine falcons laying eggs on the ledge of the courthouse in 2016 after the first eggs rolled off the ledge to the street below, said Brian Preston, executive director of Dubuque County Conservation Board.
Conservation staff then installed a nest box on a high ledge on the courthouse to prevent the eggs from falling in the future.
Preston said staff uses a ladder to reach the ledge to check on the falcons when they lay eggs. Cameras that livestream footage from the nest were installed with the help of a tall lift, he said. People can access the livestream on Dubuque County’s website.
“It’s a neat opportunity for the public to see bird behavior like that,” he said. “I’ve learned a lot from watching them.”
Peregrine falcons like to make their homes in high places, Preston said. In the wild, that typically means a bluff, but the falcons consider buildings to be a type of bluff as well, he said.
Those who like watching the falcon eggs hatch might not have long to wait, Preston said. The falcons laid their eggs on April 1 last year, so he expects this year’s eggs to be laid any day.
Preston said he has heard it is possible other falcons could lay eggs on the bluff at Eagle Point Park, which could create a second opportunity for a livestream.
Question: Will the stop sign at the intersection of O’Rourke Drive and Olde Davenport Road — located near the south end of the Southwest Arterial — ever change to a yield sign?
Answer: Dubuque County and Iowa Department of Transportation officials said they do not feel the stop sign on O’Rourke Drive should be changed.
Currently, O’Rourke Drive has a stop sign at its intersection with Old Davenport Road, but traffic on Olde Davenport Road does not stop.
DOT transportation planner Sam Shea wrote in an email that other, similar intersections typically have stop signs. In this case, vehicles exiting the Southwest Arterial stop at the sign on O’Rourke Drive before turning onto Olde Davenport Road.
Shea said signage changes would be a county-level decision, but County Engineer Anthony Bardgett wrote in an email that he doesn’t see a need for a change.
He wrote that he could see the argument for changing the signage from a stop to a yield sign, as there is little traffic heading south on Olde Davenport Road toward the intersection.
“All this said, there are still farm field drives to the north that will have farm traffic coming toward O’Rourke Drive and there could be potential for future housing developments,” Bardgett wrote.