ELIZABETH, Ill. – A Jo Daviess County eatery has received an economic development grant.
Carrie Clark and Susan Hanley of Lola’s Deli, of Elizabeth, have received $8,000 from the Genz Memorial Investment Fund. The grant will help the business pay startup costs.
Administered by Northwest Illinois Economic Development, the grants from the fund can be used for capital purchases, to purchase an existing business or for startup and pilot projects.
The Jo Daviess County Board awarded Lola’s Deli a low-interest loan totaling $25,000 from a revolving loan fund in October.
The Village of Elizabeth also provided funding to the business.
