Federal lawmakers from the tri-state area are weighing in in the hours after Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives voted in favor of procedural guidelines for the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
The nearly party-line vote is the first official decision issued in the inquiry into Trump, a Republican accused of soliciting foreign interference in U.S. elections and obstruction of justice. The bill outlines plans for hearings and witness interviews going forward.
Eventually, the House could pass articles of impeachment, which would lead to a trial in the U.S. Senate to determine whether Trump should be allowed to remain in office.
Here's what our local lawmakers had to say:
U.S. HOUSE
- "Today's vote provides a transparent andpublic path forward fo rhte next steps of this critical fact-finding mission. The search for the truth must be fair, even-handed and unrushed." -- Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., who voted in favor of the bill.
“With the new information and testimony coming out, it only reinforces the concerns around President Trump’s conduct. We are now seeing more evidence that draws a clearer picture showing the president may have jeopardized national security for his own personal gain. It is important that Congress, and the American people, have more opportunities to learn the facts and understand the full scope of the president’s actions. The ground rules laid out in today’s resolution will make testimony and facts public. It will also give President Trump a more-than-fair opportunity to defend his actions, going beyond other modern impeachment proceedings." -- Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, who voted in favor of the bill.
“As a former special prosecutor, I believe that it is imperative for the House to uncover all of the facts and evidence so that an appropriate remedy can be determined. Today the House took steps necessary to move forward with the investigation in a manner that will make testimony and facts public and give the president the opportunity to defend his actions. I firmly believe that impeachment should be the last resort, but as a co-equal branch of government, Congress has a constitutional obligation to investigate any misconduct—regardless of political party.” -- Ron Kind, D-Wis., who voted in favor of the bill.
U.S. SENATE
“House Democrats announced the opening of impeachment proceedings more than a month ago. So far, this process has been defined by its secrecy, lack of due process and fundamental unfairness. This vote is an implicit admission by House Democrats of exactly that. It’s a day late and a dollar short. Democrats’ impeachment proceedings are rooted in animus, a lack of rights for the accused, no transparency and anger at the 2016 election results. Even with this long-overdue resolution, House Democrats are still denying House Republicans the unrestricted right to call their own witnesses, to rebut Democratic witnesses and to have the same right to subpoena witnesses that the Democrats have granted themselves. And the president’s counsel still doesn’t have the right to be present and ask questions of witnesses before the Intelligence Committee, which has been given the role the Judiciary Committee has played in the past. This all stands in stark contrast to previous impeachment proceedings." -- Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa