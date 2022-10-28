Candidates for Dubuque County offices continued significant fundraising in the most recent reporting period, with one far ahead of the rest.
Those candidates for the county Board of Supervisors, county attorney, county recorder and county treasurer in the Nov. 8 election received a combined $67,838 from July 15 to Oct. 14, according to the reports recently filed with the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board.
More than one-third of that total was raised by a single campaign.
Defense attorney Sam Wooden — the Democrat running for county attorney — raised the most of any county candidate for the third consecutive reporting period, with $23,723. He spent $6,208 in the period and ended with $29,795 on hand.
In a previous reporting period, other candidates criticized the amount of Wooden’s funding that came from outside of the county. Wooden defended that by saying he went to law school and practiced law elsewhere before coming to Dubuque.
In the latest period, some of Wooden’s receipts continued to come from those places, such as Tennessee, where he practiced before coming to Dubuque, and from family in other states. They also included a $12,500 donation by Decorah native, national trial lawyer and author Nick Rowley, with whom Wooden worked previously.
He also was listed on ActBlue, a national platform for Democrats to raise funds online. After handily topping County Attorney C.J. May III in the Democratic primary, Wooden received donations from the party itself and longstanding members who did not donate for either primary candidate. In the period, he received $2,500 from Dubuque County Democratic Central Committee.
Wooden also received some political action committee support — $500 from the Iowa State UAW PAC and $500 from the Justice For All PAC.
He said he was most appreciative of the support his campaign has received from other attorneys, especially locally.
“I’ve had more than 60 lawyers donate to my campaign,” he said. “I take that as a big compliment. I’m excited to have the support of attorneys who work in this community and to put that to work.”
Attorney Scott Nelson, running for county attorney as a Republican, received $3,015 in the period, spent $5,289 and ended with $4,306. His receipts include $500 from Dubuque County Republican Central Committee, and all his funds came from within the county, other than from family.
Nelson said funds have been harder to come by than he would have liked but that he was focused on how to best use what he has.
“It’s almost over now,” he said. “Now, it’s about spending.”
Nelson also donated $3,261 to Wayne Kenniker, a Republican candidate for the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors.
Independent county attorney candidate Richard Kirkendall, a former assistant Dubuque County attorney, received $2,627 in the period, spent $6,909 and ended with $3,692 on hand. Other than those from family, all of his donations came from within the county and from individuals.
Kirkendall expressed gratitude for all the support he has received, especially as a candidate running unaffiliated with a political party.
“Obviously, things are expensive these days,” he said. “And not having a political party to fall back on has made it more important to be able to rely on family, friends and supporters.”
Board of Supervisors race
Two seats on the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors are on the Nov. 8 ballot. Among the four candidates vying for those seats, Democratic Supervisor Ann McDonough raised the most in the time period, garnering $10,605 from numerous current and former elected officials and individuals, plus $2,500 from the county party. She spent $9,376 and ended with $2,617 on hand.
Incumbent Supervisor Jay Wickham, also a Democrat, received $5,405 — including $2,500 from the county party — and spent $4,231 in the period, ending with $1,227 on hand.
Kenniker, the mayor of Sageville, received $4,003 — including $900 from the county Republican party — in the period, spent $4,943 and ended with $9 on hand.
Republican supervisor candidate Doran Bush, a trucking business owner, did not file a campaign finance report.
Other races
Republican candidate for Dubuque County treasurer Michael Clasen, a commercial banker, received $7,485 in the period — including $900 from the county party — spent $4,383 and ended with $4,988 on hand.
Democratic treasurer candidate Angela Steffens, a deputy Dubuque County treasurer, received $2,520 — nearly all from the county party — and spent $1,628, ending with $1,169.
County Recorder John Murphy, a Democrat, received $4,845 — including $2,500 from the county party — and spent $2,892 in the period, ending with $2,835.
Independent recorder candidate Keith Lucy, a transportation insurance specialist, received $3,610 in contributions— including from regular Republican donors and $200 from Kirkendall’s campaign — and a $1,900 loan in the period, spent $3,459 and ended with $2,051 on hand.
