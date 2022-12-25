PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Karen Canny can’t recall exactly how many years she has been volunteering as a bell ringer for the Salvation Army Kettle Campaign, though it might be eight or 10.
“It’s long enough that everyone at Piggly Wiggly expects me to be there,” she said.
During the holiday season, Canny is a daily presence at the red kettle at the Platteville grocery store, ringing a bell to encourage donations to the organization. She often volunteers twice per day.
“You get to see such a variety of people and all their goodness. There’s so many good people out there,” she said. “I love it when the dads or moms give their children money to put in the kettle, or these older ladies and men come up, or just anybody. People are just so generous.”
Canny said she learned about the Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign from a friend who was a volunteer.
“I said, ‘I can help you if you want me to,’ so she set me up with bell ringing,” Canny recalled. “All you had to do was go stand by a kettle, wear an apron, ring a bell and smile and be nice … and bundle up. If you’re going to be a bell ringer, you’ve got to learn to put plenty of clothes on, so you can’t be fussy about how you look.”
Since then, Canny has been a committed and personable volunteer, said Christy Duhr, Salvation Army field representative for southwest Wisconsin.
“She’s always smiling and telling people, ‘Merry Christmas,’ saying hello and greeting them like they’re her friends at the kettle,” Duhr said. “She’s the epitome of what I think of when I think of a volunteer.”
Duhr said the Grant County service extension of the Salvation Army has only six volunteers, making Canny a key contributor to the organization’s success.
She said the Grant County branch has seen diminished donations this year compared to last year, when it raised nearly $18,000.
“Last year, we did so well, and I think it was because with COVID, people were thinking that there was more of a need,” she said. “I would say we’re at less than half of what we’ve raised before.”
Duhr said residents can send donations to the Salvation Army of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan divisional headquarters at 11315 W. Watertown Plank Road, Wauwatosa, WI 53226, labeling the funds for Grant County, through Dec. 31. Direct donations also can be made to the Grant County branch at Fidelity Bank and Trust in Platteville.
As of Wednesday, the Dubuque Salvation Army had collected about 50% of its $320,000 goal for both kettle and mail appeal donations. The organization pulled its bell ringers Thursday due to the winter storm that struck the area, but many ringers were back on Friday, said Dubuque Salvation Army Communications Director Cindy Kolhmann.
“It’s bad for us that the weather came the way it did, because the 24th is when we wrap up our kettles, and those last few days are generally our biggest days for donations,” she said.
Residents still can contribute to the kettle campaign through Jan. 15 by mailing donations to 1099 Iowa St., Dubuque, IA 52001, or giving online at bit.ly/3jdRShC.
